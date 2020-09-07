Sometimes, going for something unexpected results into a stand-out style, which you later on adopt, making it thoroughly yours. So if you are tired of the same old everyday monotonous looks and want to try something new, wild and sexy, but also elegant, then hurry up to learn how to style a faux hawk updo. Faux hawk hairdos look gorgeous and enviable and completely differ from all other hairstyles familiar to you. At first sight, it looks quite difficult to achieve such results: you do not understand where you have to start from and what the steps of reaching this entire look are. But once you examine the tips step by step, you will see that there are not so much difficulties in creating this look. All you need is patience, practice and high spirits. If you have decided to make a special evening for your sweetheart being the real “predator’ yourself, then hurry up to glance at the tutorial of faux hawk below to surprise your man.

Pay attention to every detail. Before starting your hair-styling, make sure you have all the needed instruments, so that not to waste time on trifles. Take a comb or brush, whichever is easy for you to work with, 6 thin elastic bands, a full bottle of hairspray, a couple of bobby pins and hot rollers, or a curling iron, whichever you are used to using.

Remember the essence of this hairstyle is based on ponytails, 6 similar ponytails on a straight line. Before passing to the ponytails first of all you should work on the front part of your head creating a fine pompadour, and then only succeed to the rest. Take a small section of hair from the front of your head just above the forehead, comb the hair and start wrapping the hair inside, creating a voluminous half updo. Secure the pompadour with bobby pins. Now you have the most important part: with much attention and care make your ponytail just beneath the pompadour. Take equal parts of hair from each side and gathering it together fasten with a tie tightly. Next repeat the same action for the rest of the hair. Make sure to divide the hair into equal parts. Create all the 6 ponytails fastening each tightly. Make sure they form a straight line on the back.

Once you have got the ponytails, you now have to make the ponytail hair look fantastic. You have to create volume. Use either hot rollers or a curling iron to make curls on the ponytail hair. If the ponytail hair is much, then divide it into several parts and apply the hot rollers. Secure them and repeat the same action with the rest of the ponytailed hair.

Once you are done with this, let the hot rollers (if you have chosen them) cool down and then start taking them away one by one starting from the first ponytail. Cradle the curls in your palm, hold to your scalp and secure the latter to your head with the bobby pins. Do the same action with all the rest curls and apply a good deal of hairspray to make them last long. Now spray the hair from both sides and with your palms press the hawk from both sides to make it look thick.

Congratulations! You are done with this original hairdo. All your hair is neatly gathered in one place yet it does not look like an everyday bun, but rather a rich and unique hairstyle, that is not even familiar to most women yet.

For the rest of the look for this particular evening, put on an elegant, hot dress and hurry up to surprise your sweetheart with your amazing and attractive hawky look.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

51 Fabulous Layered Haircuts & Hairstyles for Short Hair