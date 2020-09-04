fall eye makeup trends that are not for the faint of heart

Summer is everyone’s favorite time of year, but let’s face it – the season change is time to experiment with makeup. There’s that feeling of a fresh start telling you to get creative with your style, plus the fall weather is cool enough to put your makeup on and not have it melt after a few minutes. With the revival of chunky sweaters and ankle boots, the celeb and makeup artists’ Insta pages makeup are a major source for new trends. Whatever is your vibe, there is something for everyone to embrace from these bold fall eye makeup trends we gathered.

Yellow Eyeshadows

Photo By @plouise_makeup_academy/Instagram

Put down the natural eyeshadows, because this season is all about bold eye makeup. Yellow eyeshadow is becoming more popular than ever, and even though it seems intimidating, it looks very flattering on every skin tone. For a vibrant look, paint a yellow shade across your whole lid and add sexy cat wings as a dramatic finishing touch.