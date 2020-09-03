The Copper Hair Color Is the Comeback Fall Trend That Refuses To Retire

September is here, so the warm sunny days will soon fade into memory until next spring. As much as we love summer, it’s hard not to get excited about the beauty trends that follow with the seasonal change. If you’re itching for a makeover that will match the fall aesthetic, we have the thing you need – copper hair color. This gorgeous trend is making a major comeback. So, if you’re down for a change and just need some inspiration, keep scrolling for the best copper hair color ideas you’ll want to try ASAP.

Photo By @abrilfguerra/Instagram

The copper hue is full of mesmerizingly warm and rich tones that can be customized to complement every skin tone. As far as red hair colors go, the copper is one of the most universally flattering.