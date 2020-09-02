This Fall’s Evergreen Hair Color Trend is Not For The Faint of Heart

When it comes to hair colors, daring hues were all the rage through the summer. It seems that this trend won’t go anywhere soon. While many choose to start the new season with a more natural change, there is a new dye job trend for the boldest ladies out there – the evergreen hair color. If you’re looking for a cool way to spice up your style this fall, keep flipping through the most badass evergreen hair looks for inspiration.

Photo By @lviv_unicorn/Instagram

Green is a mix of blue and yellow, so there’s no denying that this color looks good on both warm and cool skin tones. The evergreen is an ultra-deep variation, perfect for the cozy season ahead.