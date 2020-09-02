21 Amazing Blorange Hair Color Ideas That Have Taken Instagram by Storm

Blorange isn’t just a fun word to say – it’s one of the hottest new hair color trends! A mashup of blonde and orange, blorange hair is the first major hair trend of the year, and it’s taking Instagram by storm. It’s the peachy sister to rose gold hair, and comes in colors ranging from vibrant orange to softly orange-tinted blonde. If you’ve seen an orange hue in a sunset, you can be sure it counts as a blorange hair color.

Regardless of the color or saturation of the blorange hair color you choose, you’ll want to add in some complementing blorange highlight shades to flatter your face and break up the color a bit. It adds more depth and dimension, so your look will be more lively and enhancing.

Probably the best part is that this is a hair color category that will complement all skin tones. The peachy apricot hues will go well with cool and warm skin variations, so it’s a universally stunning style.

There are a variety of ways to make your hair blorange, depending on how much you want to change your hair. You can dip-dye your tips, go for ombré or highlights, or just go all out and saturate your hair in a peachy blorange hue.

There are so many ways to try out the fabulous hair trend, so here are 21 inspirational pictures of blorange hair color ideas to convince you that this is a trend you need to try out as soon as possible.

1. Brown and Blorange Waves

These full waves are the perfect way to subtly integrate blorange hair into your look. The blorange tones bring out the natural volume of wavy hair, so it’s bringing out a great feature while giving a gorgeous ombré effect. The tones here are falling more on the blonde side with rosy tones, so it’s actually a subtle blorange option.