The Prettiest Short Bob With Bangs Hairstyles to Try This Fall

When it comes to short hairstyles, it’s safe to say bobs have been on the rise for the past few decades. From edgy and bold to feminine and classy, this timeless cut can suit anyone’s style. Now, there is a new modern variation of this hairstyle that’s trending on Instagram and it might be the best one yet. Short bob with bangs hairstyles is the ultimate hair trend this fall. We’ve gathered the hottest looks to inspire your next makeover.

Photo By @wave.lawless/Instagram

Bangs are definitely “in” this fall, and in combination with a bob cut can create a truly unique look. Choose an evenly cut style with fringes for a sharp low-maintenance style.