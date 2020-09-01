Fashion Models Are Secretly Obsessed With CBD Creams

The world of fashion has been romanticized and idolized for quite some time. Everyone wants a glimpse into that world. We pay close attention to note which celebrities are spotted sitting front row at the latest shows. We wonder what the models eat for dinner to stay so slim? What are their beauty secrets? How do they stay so calm prancing around in dental floss? We see those lean bodies sashaying down the runway and really don’t think about any tolls that are taken on their bodies in order to put on the shows or photos we all see. Fashion and runway models are playing their own “sport” and suffer some after effects just like any other profession. Come to find out, fashion models use CBD cream for skin care quite a bit and they kind of love it.

A Model’s Take on Skin Care

Models always have flawless hair and makeup as they stroll down the runway, or strike a pose during a photoshoot, but all that makeup would take a toll on anyone’s skin. There have been a good number of models that have confessed how hard it is to keep their skin looking good with consistent makeup use. Victoria’s Secret model, Taylor Hill revealed that she’s struggled with acne since she was 15 and the constant use of makeup only makes this struggle more difficult. This is one reason models have fallen in love with CBD skin care products, because CBD has been shown to alleviate the appearance of acne by drastically reducing oil levels in the skin. When our pores produce excessive amounts of oil, breakouts are bound to follow. The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD play a huge role in the reduction of oil production, and it’s also been shown to be an effective antimicrobial agent to eliminate bacteria in the pores. It has the ability to be more effective than other creams for two main reasons: the inclusion of those incredible cannabinoid compounds, and the fact that those compounds enable the cream to penetrate deeper layers of the skin. CBD also helps reduce the appearance of skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema. So, if a huge shoot or show is approaching the model can turn to a CBD cream to clear up the red patches before the big day.

A CBD Fashion Insider Tip

Dozens of models and celebrities have coughed up a “trade secret” about how they’re able to walk red carpet events and runway shows with the most beautiful, yet most painful pair of pumps. Yes, CBD cream is saving feet all across the industry by rubbing a little on before they set off on their envied paths of stardom and fame. How does CBD reduce pain in the body, whether topically or internally? CBD works with our endocannabinoid systems to send signals to those receptors—in this case the pain receptors. Our endocannabinoid system is conveniently entangled with our central nervous system, so it all works out! You know what that means right? Louboutin lovers all across the world can strut their stuff in those pricey heels without feeling like they are going to topple over from the pain they feel with every step!

Other CBD Products Loved By Models & Actors

CBD cream accounts for a tiny percentage of the CBD products on the market. Skin care is a sector that is growing very rapidly, but there are other classic CBD products other Hollywood elites are raving about.

When Victoria Secret model, Alessandra Ambrosio, is questioned about her beauty regimen she attributes sleep as her number one beauty secret. She made it known that she actually suffers from anxiety and has some trouble relaxing and falling asleep, so she uses a CBD oil to help her get a substantial 8 hours of sleep every night.

Actress, Kristen Bell is another celebrity who advocates for CBD oil. She states that she’s suffered from anxiety since she was 18 and also utilizes CBD oil to balance out those anxious feelings.

Another celebrity we’re all familiar with–Kim Kardashian West–is a major advocate for CBD. She loves any and everything CBD and contributes being able to remain calm and collected throughout her many ventures thanks to CBD. She even had a CBD themed baby shower!

Supermodel, Gigi Hadid, also opened up about how much CBD has helped her cope with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune thyroid disorder.

Wrapping Up

CBD skin care is definitely trending, not only in the world of fashion and film, but all around the world. Those powerful cannabinoids work wonders to calm angry skin for supermodels and actresses all across the globe, so it’ll work for you just the same! The secret is not so much a secret anymore—CBD skin care is force to be reckoned with!