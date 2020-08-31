What You Should Know About Wearing Vintage Jewelry

Pieces of jewelry are of great fascination to many people. Perhaps because of cultural cues, women are most interested in owning jewelry. Perhaps it makes them feel pretty, or they see it as a wise investment, a romantic gesture or a sentimental piece passed down in the family. In fact, some women are really drawn to vintage jewelry, knowing how to make it fashionable with today’s trends.

If you own vintage jewelry and want to make each piece match your modern wardrobe and style, there are tons of style guides to help you out. But first, you must learn how to identify authentic vintage jewelry.

Know Your Vintage Jewelry

It’s best if you know how to identify authentic vintage jewelry. Here are some easy steps for you to follow:

Recognize Your Vintage Jewelry

If you can remember buying it a few years back from a regular jewelry store, it is likely not vintage. But, if you can identify that it came from a flea market, estate sale, or an antique shop, there may be a good chance that what you own is a vintage piece. It pays to know the different styles of the past, such as Art Deco, mid-20th century, retro, the ‘70s, and ‘80s.

Inspect Your Jewelry Items

Study and examine the pieces that you have. It would help if you had a ledger or logbook to write important details about it, such as how you acquired it and when. If you can remember the price, jot it down as well. If you received it as an heirloom, ask further details about it. Write down if your items have any defects.

Styling Your Vintage Jewelry

Layering of Necklace

One way of making your vintage necklace jewelry stylish again is by layering. A classic collier and the latest chokers’ style may go together and have a striking effect. The trick is to combine various necklace designs like chokers and match them with pendant necklaces. Matching silver with gold adds dimension to your layers of necklaces.

Wear Your Rings

You can also create your mix of rings by wearing a vintage diamond ring and match it with any modern pieces that you have to give a more elegant look. It adds more refinement when you wear a combination of modern and vintage jewelry. Besides, fusion styling is becoming a hit again. Vintage engagement rings can be redesigned to add a halo for a touch of glamour and uniqueness.

How to Begin Wearing Vintage Jewelry

Find your jewelry box and search for beautiful heirlooms that you got from your grandmother’s jewelry box or at the flea market. If your jewelry has noticeable defects, you can have them fixed and accommodate a few tweaks to give it a bit of a modern touch. However, if you want to keep your vintage pieces of jewelry maintained and keep its imperfect look because of their age, you can simply have it cleaned and maintained so you can still pass it on to your children. There are ways to match it with modern designs to create a stylish look on you.

The Cost

Vintage pieces of jewelry generally have better value than the ones manufactured today. Vintage jewelry can be fashionable again if people would understand its actual value.

Vintage Fashion

Most fashionistas today love the idea of mixing and matching old jewelry with the new ones. There are plenty of styles in the market that you can copy, but it is still best to develop your own style. And if you can make the vintage jewelry style work, you could have a great future as a stylist.