How To Accessorize Every Outfit Like A Pro

Have you always envied those women on the cover of magazines and the way they look absolutely flawless? Their hair is on point, their wardrobe fits them perfectly and their accessories are complementing their outfits in the best possible way. Sometimes it even seems like they are making even impossible combinations work! Do not worry, these ladies have a whole team of experts working on their image, but you don’t have to hire a professional if you wish to look gorgeous. It is no secret that the right accessories can turn your boring outfit into a work of art, so use them to your advantage. Here are a couple of tips anyone can follow, and which can help you look fashionable and tasteful.

Choose the right color

Nowadays jewelry comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and the trick is to find the kind that perfectly complements what you are wearing. Instead of choosing a necklace or earrings which are the same color as your wardrobe and risk looking unimaginative, go for contrast. Discover the sparkling jewelry on Moon Magic and your outfit will never be boring again. Gemstones come in so many different hues, so you can always find a color that will help you achieve your goal. If you have an important event and you want to look your best, experiment a few days before the big day so you will know for sure what you should wear when the time comes.

Consider your body size

Another thing you should consider besides your outfit color is your body size. Just like with clothes, you need to find items that suit you, not the mannequin in the window. In case you have a bigger body, you want to go with accessories that won’t make you look even bigger, such as thin necklaces and skinny belts. If you are petite, feel free to wear chunky jewelry and wider belts that will make you appear bigger.

Age is not just a number

When you were a teenager wearing charm bracelets and putting your trinkets into a bag which you personally decorated with markers was perfectly fine, but if you are over 20 leave those things in a box and go for something a little more sophisticated. Forget about jewelry made of plastic and find pieces that will complement your age without looking awkward. You won’t look younger with your bracelet made from soda pop tabs and shoelaces, you will just seem like you are dealing with a Peter Pan syndrome and refusing to grow up. Therefore spend money on better quality jewelry and avoid looking cheap or age-inappropriate.

Don’t neglect the power of sunglasses

A stylish pair of sunglasses can add a dose of glam and pop to your look, especially during very sunny days. Even if you are just wearing a pair of jeans and a cute top, quality shades will instantly elevate your outfit. However, the word ‘quality’ is the key here. Cheap plastic sunglasses can be spotted from a mile away, so spend a few more bucks when buying your new eyewear. Keep in mind that sunglasses can be your best friends on those days when even the best makeup won’t cover those dark circles under your eyes, so splurge on a good pair.

So, if you take your wardrobe, your age, and body size into consideration when choosing accessories for your outfit you cannot make a mistake. Of course, there will always be those jewelry pieces you just instantly fall in love with, but if they look better on the mannequin than they do on you, leave them in the store and spend your money on something that will truly make you shine.