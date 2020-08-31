It was definitely the grace and elegance of a horse that inspired the Chinese to name one of the year cycles after this animal, and now the beauty of a horse is our focus, too. With the year of the horse here, many sassy Fashionisers might have had the idea of buying clothing pieces with horse prints, as well as using the image of the horse beauty wise too, namely for styling outstanding nail art designs. Well, look no further. Here we have cute horse nail art designs for you to recreate yourself!



Once every twelve years, the beauty of a horse catches even more attention than ever, inspiring various fashion designers to come up with creative style solutions using the image of this animal and beauty gurus for creating new fantasy horse nail art styles. The equestrian style is a never-fading one, which always looks chic, unique and always has a big army of followers. This year it has gained a bigger popularity thanks to the Chinese calendar, which names the new year after beautiful horse.