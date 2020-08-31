Lately, it seems like Instagram is flooding with short hairstyles. While the blunt bob is a timeless cut, there is a new, edgier trend on the rise – the asymmetrical bob. If you crave an extra dose of bold in your everyday life, this hairstyle is the perfect choice to start the upcoming season. Keep on scrolling for the most dazzling asymmetrical bob hairstyles that anyone can pull off.

Photo By @adrianocattide/Instagram

One way to achieve a statement asymmetrical bob is by leaving one side of your hair shorter than the other. For an eye-catching look, make sure the asymmetry is quite noticeable.