Fashionisers Ranks the Best Slots Sites

Using online casinos has become more popular than perhaps ever before this year. With a lot of bricks and mortar casinos closing down due to the coronavirus crisis, games of roulette and blackjack have been easier to find at online sites.

Slots are still some of the most popular types of games to play at online casinos, but the choice of places to sign up for an account can be quite overwhelming for newcomers.

As a result, Fashionisers has ranked the best slots sites for you – try them out today!

Dogslots.com

First on our list of the best slots sites available right now is Dogslots.com. This is a particularly handy place to visit due to the fact people can use it to play more than 5,000 slots for free.

Clean and simple interface

Slots are a very risky game where you don’t control any variables, but you can remove risk by playing using no deposit bonus codes for slots which you can find on this site.

Demo mode is another good way to test out slots without having to risk any of your own money. Added to this, Dogslots.com has bonus codes that can be used on 250 online casino sites.

What this means is anyone signing up for a new online casino account has the chance to take advantage of the best promotions available in the industry right now.

Dogslots.com also has a lot of information available to help those who are new to online casinos. A detailed FAQ section contains all the relevant details people need to get started.

Videoslots.com

Another great slots site that people really ought to consider bookmarking is Videoslots.com.

At Videoslots.com, there are more than 3,500 different online slots games to try, so there is almost guaranteed to be a game that takes your fancy on this site.

Old school design may need a fresh look

A new games section is extremely handy for those who have already tested most of the slots games that are out there, with the library at Videoslots.com updated on a regular basis.

Payment options at Videoslots.com include Visa and Mastercard, as well as various alternatives such as Giropay, Euteller, JCB, Klarna and EcoPayz.

New users who opt to join Videoslots.com for the first time can get a 100 per cent deposit bonus when they sign up for an account here.

Vegaslotsonline.com

The third slots site we want to recommend to our readers is Vegaslotsonline.com.

At Vegaslotsonline.com, there is the chance to claim up to 500 free spins that can be used on Starburst, which is one of the most popular games at online casinos these days.

Other promotions that are available to access at Vegaslotsonline.com include daily real cashback, while new players on the site can get double cashback during their first month.

While there are no wagering requirements or terms attached to the cashback offer, it does need to be claimed manually by players – you can do this in the ‘my account’ section of the site.

PayPal is one of the payment options that is available to use at Vegaslotsonline.com right now.

Slotsup.com

We wrap up our list of the best slots sites out there with Slotsup.com, which has a cool space design that is likely to be attractive to a lot of people.

Slotsup.com claims to give its visitors the chance to play any casino slot ever presented online, which is quite amazing, while mobile slots have been made a top priority on the site too.

This is handy as a lot of people prefer to play slot games on a mobile device such as a tablet computer or their smartphone these days.

Statista data published earlier in the year found that mobile social casinos generated nearly $3.5 billion in 2017, with this figure forecast to grow to almost $6 billion by 2022. Online slots therefore need to be fully optimised for mobile and this is certainly the case at Slotsup.com, so this is a big tick in the box for the site.

Slotsup.com is a site that caters to online casino newcomers, so anyone who is unused to playing online slot games will find it to be a very valuable resource indeed.

Online casino reviews are also available to read on the site. Anyone considering opening a new online casino account can check out these reviews for all the information that they need.