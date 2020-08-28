5 Tips for Getting Ready for Your First Blind Date

Dating can be stressful. But going on a blind date adds a whole other level of anxiousness and anticipation. Whether you’ve been set up on a blind date by a friend, family member, or another aspirant matchmaker, here is a list of five things you can do to get ready for your first blind date.

1. Find the perfect spot.

Finding a good place for your first date can be challenging. Pick somewhere local and accessible with an un-intimidating vibe. You want the conversation to be able to flow organically and for your focus to be on each other. I swear by the coffee date. If you’re just not clicking, a coffee date is easy to leave. Or if you’re really hitting it off, it’s easy to turn into a lunch or dinner date to get to know each other even better. Check Yelp or another review app to make sure you pick a good spot.

2. Treat yourself to a spa day.

Give yourself a glam date face with a DIY home facial. If you’re a skincare newbie, it’s important to fully assess your skin tone, the surface of your skin, and skin type. Whether you’re going on a date or having a Netflix binge home alone, having a solid skincare routine is an essential form of upkeep. Most skin care routines include some combination of the following products: facial cleanser, toner, serum, face exfoliator, moisturizer, and sunscreen. Before your date, lean on your face masks and exfoliants. Avoid harsh irritants and focus on removing dead skin cells, reducing the appearance of pores, and preventing a breakout.

If you’re new to exfoliants, proceed with caution. Each exfoliant is different and knowing which one is right for you is important. You’ll have to decide between chemical exfoliants and physical exfoliants. Physical exfoliants often are available as scrubs or contain microbeads that physically slough off dead skin. Chemical exfoliants can be peels, acids, or enzymes that help you get smoother skin.

Do you have sensitive skin? Is it oily skin, dry skin, or combination skin? Do you have dark spots or wrinkles and fine lines? Do you have acne or eczema? If you tend to get oil on your skin all day, you might need a salicylic acid or AHA treatment. If you have hyperpigmentation, you might want to try lactic acid to brighten skin and remove dead cells. If you have dryness in your complexion, avoid redness and reach for a gentle exfoliant. Let yourself glow.

A good place to start is by finding out your skin type and looking for recommended products. If you’re still completely in the dark or experiencing inflammation or skin that flakes, pin down a time to see your dermatologist.

3. Get the fit.

Make sure you wear something that you’ll feel comfortable and confident in without being too over- or under-dressed. It’s important to factor in how you feel in the outfit, what the dress code is of the date’s venue, and what the weather is. You wouldn’t wear a long sleeve for an outdoor summer date. Highlight your favorite attributes about yourself. For example, if you’re fond of your waist, wear a flare dress. When in doubt, check out petite cocktail dresses. You can never go wrong with a little black dress. They’re appropriate to wear almost anywhere. See if you can get free shipping or free returns. In this time of COVID-19, the less time you can spend out and about browsing, the better.

4. Do your research.

Back in the old days, it was impossible for anyone to learn about their blind dates except for what the person matching them up told them. Now, we have social media and the internet on our side. Make sure to look up your blind date and get a sense of how they present themselves online. You can get any first date awkwardness out of the way by learning about your date’s interests and hobbies. Remember anything that might make a good conversation.

5. Take care of your mental health.

Our mental health impacts all of our bodies, even our skin. While you face scrub impurities out of your pores, soul scrub impurities out of your mind. Remember to manage your expectations. Not every first date can be a winner. You should also hype/pep yourself up. Focus on a good thing about yourself and how great you feel in your petite dress and smooth skin. Keep an open mind and know that ultimately, you’re amazing and anyone would be lucky to go on a date with you.