Off-The-Shoulder Tops and Dresses: Hottest Trend of Summer It Girls

It is already hot- very hot! At least in some parts of the world. This means that the hems get shorter, necklines dip lower and we try to bare as much skin as possible in order to ensure the maximum amount of breeze hits our bodies. The oppressive heat cannot get us as bad if we are not wearing anything that may make the sticky feeling worse. Cleavage, open midriffs, miniskirts and micro shorts; all of it is part of the skin baring skills we gain during the summer. This time around, what is trending most is the open shoulder, free of any fabric to ruin the perfect tan of your décolletage. We have already seen many of the resort collections opt for the off-the-shoulder trend, but we can begin enjoying the trend from this summer onwards, whether we wear them with long sleeves or short, go for the chic and sexy looks or the plain old bohemian styles with their loose fabrics and fun prints.

Perhaps the most attractive part of showing off the shoulder is that it can never really be ugly, according to magazines. Shoulders are shoulders and prone to look good no matter how you plan to show them off. Without the extra baggage connected to them, as it is with other body parts, the woman loathe to bare her midriff will not think twice about keeping her décolletage free of clutter by fashionable cloth. But how exactly should you be wearing your off-the-shoulder tops and dresses this summer?

The Off-The-Shoulder Dress: When you decide to take this route, you can look gorgeous, depending on the cut of the dress you have on. Longer skirts with off-the-shoulder top areas give a woman a longer and leaner look, though if you are especially tall yourself, you can certainly get away with a shorter hem- just do not go too short.

The Voluminous Top: This is perhaps one of our very favorites, wearing a loose bohemian style top with slide off shoulders that leave one side in particular bare to the world. Worn with cigarette coupe jeans in a very light wash and a distressed feel, this is a rather awesome outfit.

The ’70s Look: We love ’70s and the look you can create with such an off-the-shoulder top. Actually, we probably would not want to wear this too often ourselves, However, with the right body and the right pieces, an off-the-shoulder loose fitting top with bell-bottom pants, perhaps even in denim can work kind of well. It is even better if you add some statement-making accessories.

The Boyish Look: This is a little too loose for our tastes, but wearing a top in this style that is barely kept up at the chest kind of reminds us of a strapless top, except with sleeves. Add boyish shorts underneath and you have an interesting look, even if not the prettiest to look at.

The Vintage Dress: Perhaps one of the best ways to wear off the shoulder looks is in a lovely vintage dress, maxi hem and ruffles and all. Add funky prints, a shorter sleeve and awesome accessories to match and this makes for an awesome outfit.

