The Most Flattering Short Haircuts For Thin Hair to Try This Season

Many women think they’ve got the short end of the stick just because their hair isn’t incredibly thick and enviously long. But we are here to bust that myth! There are countless short haircuts for thin hair that range from feminine to playful and even extravagant that can give your hair a voluminous appearance. We gathered the most beautiful short styles for thin hair to inspire your next salon visit.

Photo By @cutyourhair/Instagram

Spice up your style with a wispy bob cut. Choose choppy layers in a distinctive shade for a lively appearance. This dimensional lavender bob will soften your appearance, making it especially flattering for those with square face shapes.