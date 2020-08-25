Summer is the best time to experiment with playful nail art designs, bright colors and fun styles, especially when you are getting ready for the beach season. Summer nail art designs let creative minds express their bright imagination and most incredible style ideas through beautiful color combinations, after all this is the perfect season to enjoy life. Even the most minimalist fashionisers dare to go for creative nail art styles in summer, despite the fact that usually they try to avoid eye-catching and complex nail designs and give their preference to monochrome looks. If you want to have the sassiest and coolest looks in summer, embrace the artist inside you and pick your fave look from these 20 fun summer nail art designs!



The first thing that comes to one’s mind when imagining summer is, of course, the beach! This is an ideal theme for lovely summer nail designs too, since you can picture the perfect relaxing feel of your vacations on your fingertips. Drawing swimsuit and starfish patterns accompanied by the shining sun, palm trees, the sea and the sand can lead to the most awesome summer nail designs. The choice of the colors depends on your preferences, since summer is the best time when all the possible bright color combinations are more than welcome! Another beach nail design idea is drawing flip-flops on one of your fingertips, which are closely associated with the sea vacations. Nautical nail designs are other beach inspired summer nail styles you can try, which represent a timeless trend in fashion.



Summer is the time when you just love refreshing drinks and ice cream, so why not picture this love on your nails too? For ice cream nail designs, you’d better pick pastel colors, which best reflect the ice-cream shades. You can match ice cream patterns with cake and sweet cookie prints, getting the most “delicious’ nail art style ever! Strawberry patterns matched with chocolate or coffee prints are other possible design patterns your can experiment with. And yes, when we say pool and beach, we imagine exotic cocktails too, which means you have yet another creative idea for summer nail art designs.

In case you give preference to more versatile designs, you can go for flower patterns drawn in the most beautiful styles possible. Artistic and abstract nail designs represent the next sassiest options you can try during your vacation. Match some brushstroke patterns with vibrant hues and some glitter, combine stripes and polka dots with feather prints, or boost the cuteness in your looks by designing bow nail art styles or ones featuring trendy mustache prints.