how to wear living coral makeup looks in fall

The life-affirming coral hue can refresh your look tremendously. If you want to step away from the monotony of the everyday nudes, spice up your look this fall with Pantone’s Color of the Year 2019 – Living Coral. This mesmerizing color sparked multiple trends and we’re here to help you incorporate it in your beauty routine. Keep scrolling for ideas on fall living coral makeup looks.

Photo By @biancapanzironi/Instagram

For a subtle daytime look, accent your eyes with living coral shade on your lash line. Choose a blush and lipstick in a matching shade to create a gorgeous, radiant look.