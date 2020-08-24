Golden Brunette Hair Color is the Wearable Dye Job Trending for Fall

Brown hair colors are endlessly versatile. This fall we have a new trend on the rise – the golden brunette. We’ve spotted this gorgeous hair color on bloggers and Insta influencers alike, so if you’re itching for a color change, this might be the trend you’ve been waiting for. Scroll down for a gallery of beautiful golden brown looks to find your perfect match!

Photo By @ambrence_/Instagram

The golden brunette hair captures the beauty of a setting sun. This marvelous hue offers stunning shade variations that you can wear with ease throughout the moody season. No matter the length and type of your hair, this color will give you a warm, sunkissed look.