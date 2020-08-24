6 Skincare Essentials Every Handbag Needs

The skin is the largest organ in your body, it is essential that we take care of it. It is our first barrier of defense against harmful elements, it works better when it is healthy. While the skin is ever-changing, with old cells dying and new cells being created, the way you look after it will determine how it looks in the future, which is why you should take the measures to look after it every day.

Beautiful skin is a life long process, it is impacted by what we eat, how much water we drink, the air quality, the time we spend in the sun all play a role in how healthy our skin is. Healthy skin not only looks better as it combats the signs of aging, but it also heals faster as well as protects your body from potential diseases.

As the saying goes, when we look better, we feel better, so just because you are constantly on the move, shouldn’t mean that you neglect your skin. That is why we have put together a list of 6 skincare essentials to keep in your handbag, to keep your skin, hydrated, smooth and protected.

Sunscreen

If sunscreen is not in your beauty routine, you should add it immediately. Without the use of sunscreen, you are exposing your skin to harmful UV rays, which damage your skin, speed up the aging process as well as make you vulnerable to types of skin cancers.

Skin products have come along way, with a range of sunscreens available to cater to your skin, the time you spend in the sun and the activities that you will be doing. Keeping some SPF in your handy in your handbag makes sure you are always protected when you got for a lunchtime jog or out for a drink in the afternoon sun.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is one of the most convenient products you can have in your handbag, we are constantly touching things. Elevator buttons, bathroom door handles, faucets and poles to name a few, picking up bacteria. Having a hand sanitizer in your handbag means that you always have a level of defense against germs.

Hand sanitizers are said to be able to combat up to 97 per cent of bacteria on your hands, not only are they convenient but they are effective. Choosing a Scented Hand Sanitiser can help to keep your hands clean and soft while smelling delightful.

Hand Cream

Hand cream is a staple that you probably learned from your mother, for good reason. Hands are a vehicle of communication, we use them for expression. Hands are one of the first places to show signs of aging, there is nothing quite like a dry scaly handshake. By using a hand cream it will not only boost your moisture levels, but it can help to hydrate your skin, improve skin elasticity, combat pigmentation and delay wrinkles.

Lip Balm

Lips are one of the first areas to dry out on the face, especially if you are working in an air-conditioned office, spend time in the sun or wear lipsticks and lip glosses. Not only do lip balms help in preventing the drying and chapping of the lips, but it is also cheap and convenient to carry around. Keeping a lip balm handy will nourish your lips replenishing the skin’s moisture. By choosing one with sun protection as it will help to keep them healthy and aid with signs of aging.

Perfume

Perfume is a beauty product that will most likely fade throughout the day, requiring a top-up if you’re on your way out for dinner or drinks. Luckily there are plenty of small bottles that you can carry in your bag. Keeping a bottle of perfume handy will mean that you are ready to turn up smelling fabulous, ready for any occasion.

Makeup

While you don’t want to bring your entire makeup kit with your everywhere, keeping a couple of touch-up essentials in your handbag means you are ready to weather any storm. Between meetings, appointments, socializing, gym and family commitments sometimes you need a little something to keep you looking your best. Whatever your vice may be, having a concealer, BB cream, lipstick or mascara on hand will make sure you keep your makeup flawless.

Along with these skincare essentials, other ways you can maintain your skin is by keeping it hydrated by plenty of water throughout the day, getting plenty of sleep as well as maintain a balanced diet, full of the vitamins and minerals your skin needs.