The Hottest 2020 Fall Haircut Trends to Refresh Your Look

The new season is upon us, so it’s the perfect time for a new hair look. From blunt cut bobs to subtly placed layers, this year’s fall haircut trends have something for everyone. Some classic cuts are making a comeback along with new trends, but without a doubt, they’re all gorgeous! Whether you’re looking for a major transformation or a subtle change – we got you covered. Scroll down and get inspired by some of the hottest fall haircuts you’ll see this fall.

Choppy Layered Haircuts

Photo By @selenagomez/Instagram

Choppy layered haircuts are a classic, no matter the length of your hair. Choose choppy layers in the modern shag form to achieve this mesmerizing look. The chunky pieces will add texture to your hair, making it more voluminous.