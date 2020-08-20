The Beauty Trends of 2020: How Staying at Home Has Changed Our Makeup Trends

There’s no doubt that 2020 has been a very peculiar year. Between quarantine, the pandemic, and a handful of natural disasters, it’s safe to say most of us have been hiding away. Since we haven’t been able to go out into the public much, our beauty trends have changed a lot since this time last year. While we are still using bright neons, classic aspects, and warm hues, it’s safe to say that our makeup trends have subdued. So, let’s take a look this year’s beauty trends in a glance.

The Beauty Trends of Early 2020

When we entered January, we were all about that bright, eye-catching glam. Coming off from the holiday high, we were including copious amounts of glitter in our makeup, and many warm hues and neon shades could be found accompanying the glitter. We were sporting the full spectrum of hair colors from silver hair to rainbow hair. It was all about color! This is something we have since stepped away from. Ideally, let’s plan to get back to this fun, carefree, expressive style of makeup soon! We should all build up points at Love to Slay so we can get free makeup and get back in our best makeup game asap!

In February, we began getting a bit softer and lighter with our makeup to prepare for the coming spring months. Neon colors, of course, stayed in trend, but they weren’t quite as bright as before. The silver hair faded out in exchange for some softer caramel and strawberry blonde colors. We were seeing a natural, trendy transition into spring.

The Beauty Trends of Quarantine

And then the Pandemic hit full force, and we were stuck at home. When this happened, two particularly important things happened to our beauty trends. First, they practically disappeared. We didn’t have anywhere to go, so we sulked around barefaced with natural hair. At first, this wasn’t a bad thing. Seeing a dramatic shift from beauty trends to bare faces and natural hair gave our skin and hair time to recover from all the damage we put it through in our usual beauty routines. We got to be truly natural for a short period of time.

Then, the boredom hit, and we did the opposite: we experimented. The wildest beauty trends began emerging because people had no fear. When you don’t have anywhere to go, who cares if your experiments don’t work out. We saw a rise in glitter roots, fake freckles, and other loud beauty trends that, perhaps, should have stayed hidden. Lucky for us, this was a knee-jerk reaction that didn’t last long.

Post Quarantine Trends

Things leveled out as we saw some pretty, natural trends emerge from quarantine. Many of these are new and were not a part of last year’s trends, so it has become a nice, refreshing summer of makeup and hair as everyone begins to emerge from hiding. Color blocking in our wardrobe and makeup is huge right now! Summer came in full effect with its contrasting yellow and pinks mixed with blues and reds. Bold lips in red and orange are a part of this trend, as well. As if saying that quarantine can’t contain you, most people began shedding their neutral lip colors in favor of a bright lip.

Soft berry blushes and lip colors are also in right now for the first time in many years. As far as hair color trends are concerned, since most people are forced to die their own hair, strawberry blonde, caramel, gingerbread, and other slightly-more natural tones are in right now.

Finally, our beauty trends have officially leveled out into more natural looks with color blocked hues. This is a very different direction from where we started this year, but we love seeing the more natural looks.

It’s important to mention that 2020 has been a roller coaster ride of trends and colors. While we are loving the different surprising makeup and color palettes that have emerged from this cluster of emotions and feelings, we can’t wait to get back to regular society and see how our beauty trends adapt next. For now, find a light berry shade for your lips, dye your hair a nice natural hue, and experiment with your favorite beauty trends while you have the time to do so!