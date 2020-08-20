Summer is here! And with summer comes new fashion trends and thoughts of fashion weeks past. After all, despite world turmoil, we are still experiencing another summer leaving behind a vivacious rainbow of colors in fashion. So, let’s discuss and identify the summer 2020 color trends!

According to many, the upcoming seasons are likely to see all the colors of nature actualized on garments, bringing a mixture of vitality, relaxation and the great outdoors starting from that avocado-reminiscent Greenery and its more muted counterpart Kale to energetic Primrose Yellow and blindingly bright Pink Yarrow and Flame.

As was expected, blue was once more playing first fiddle bringing about whole 3 shades: the refreshing aqua Island Paradise, the Classic Blue, and more intense Lapis Blue. Need something to mitigate that whole intense vibrancy? This summer will dish out more neutral and peaceful shades of Pale Dogwood and Hazelnut.

Here are the top 10 fashion colors for summer 2020 with their official appellations, but also a range of other shades that we have noticed are officially in:

Niagara- PANTONE 17-4123

Primrose Yellow – PANTONE 13-0755

Lapis Blue – PANTONE 19-4045

Flame- PANTONE 17-1462

Island Paradise – PANTONE 14-4620

Pale Dogwood – PANTONE 13-1404

Greenery – PANTONE 15-0343

Pink Yarrow – PANTONE 17-2034

Kale – PANTONE 18-0107

Hazelnut – PANTONE 14-1315

#1: Niagara Denim Blue

The first place of summer 2020 color goes to Niagara, a relaxing and soft blue shade, dubbed as medium-grade denim by the Pantone experts. Versatile enough to be matched with nigh every shade, this comfortable blue is quite potent to take us somewhere near the Niagara Falls to stare at that sublime scenery and listen to that relaxing water sound.

#2: Primrose Yellow

If the previous season’s special yellow was Spicy Mustard, it is Primrose Yellow that shapes up one summer 2020 color trends and for good reason. This invigorating and uplifting yellow is bound to warm the cockles of our heart, so sunny and joyful. We surely lay blame on that lovely flower primrose to light up summer fashion.

#3: Lapis Blue

If that classic navy blue is not your cup of tea throughout sunny summer days, yet you are aching for some strong and confident blue, no ifs, ands, or buts here: Lapis Blue is what you are looking for. Being the natural shade of stone lapis lazuli, this blue shade, as if lit up from within, makes another gorgeous color trend.

#4: Flame Red-Based Orange

Among the summer color trends, flamboyant Flame is the next color ardently crackling. This red-based orange that seems to be stuck between red and orange, brings about much love, fun and other fervent feelings. Whether you match it with neutral or vibrant shades, be prepared to make a splash around.

#5: Island Paradise Aqua Blue

Don’t really feel like bidding adieu to Airy Blue? Replace it with a new addition to the blue family. Island Paradise, the shade of refreshing aqua, stands on the 5th position on the list of the summer 2020 color trends with its power to call to mind some tropical settings. This refreshing blue shade with some green undertones is likely to fully open up on some exquisite fabrics to create the illusion of aqua.

#6: Pale Dogwood Pink

The Pantone Color Institute could not but include this peaceful shade dubbed Pale Dogwood in the summer 2020 color trends, popping up here and there from New York and London to Milan and Paris. This neutral muted pink, as subtle as flower, is game for wrapping its wearer with some pretty innocence and purity especially when used in monochromatic outfits.

#7: Greenery

Next on the list of the summer 2020 color trends is Greenery, a tangy yellow-green, which according to Pantone Fashion Color Report speaks to our need to explore, experiment and reinvent. Being the color of foliage, this shade assuredly spreads healthy lifestyle around.

#8: Pink Yarrow

A glance at the summer 2020 fashion month and it’s just clear-cut that the designers fired on all cylinders to kick-start a wide scale pink revolution in the fashion circuit. Ranging from amaranth and brink pink to raspberry and ultra-pink, the runway had them all in droves. Yet it was Pink Yarrow along with Pale Dogwood that came out on top to be included in the Pantone’s list of color trends.

#9: Kale

Here is another green shade illustrative of nature and healthy lifestyle that shapes up this color trend. This army shade, ideal for any outerwear piece, can be effectively rocked both in spring and fall. Next to the vibrant and neutral shades on the list, Kale can assuredly serve as the strong background.

#10: Hazelnut

Aching for the most versatile and all-purpose color on the list of the summer fashion colors? It is definitely Hazelnut, an earthy neutral coloring, a tone lighter than the natural hazelnut, yet so warm and gentle with some royal and elegant factor to it. Most importantly, this is a shade to work like a charm all year round.

#11: Metallic Silver

Apart from Pantone’s top colors, there were some other shades that appeared so frequently on the summer runways past to be fairly included in the list of the trendy colors. Among them we noticed metallic silver shining up hill and down dale right for those, who are ready to overstep their bounds and stand out in the crowd.

#12: Ethereal White

Whenever you see the white color, any way you slice it, it brings you the feeling of purity, innocence and light. We saw oceans of white bride-worthy gowns attacking the runways recently and confidently claim this color as one of the summer color trends.

#13: Timeless Black

The prize for the most universal color indisputably goes to timeless black. No matter where we are, enjoying spring sunrays or trembling with winter cold, black works perfectly for any season and for any occasion. No wonder that we have included black in the list of the color trends proceeding from the fact that some designers have dedicated whole chapters to black.

#14: 50 Shades of Pink

Never had much affinity for pink fashion? Be prepared to fall in love with the color of charm and sweetness come this season. Apart from Pale Dogwood and Pink Yarrow acknowledged by the Pantone Color Institute as two leading pinks, tons of other pink shades were also happening on the runways shaping up the next big summer color trend.

#15: Passionate Red

You know red is not for any wallflower lady. Woman with a past – here is who best fills the bill for red fashion. The recent runways shows targeted passionate femme fatales as well, thus shaping up another summer color trend.

#16: Cognac Flavor

Cognac brown is just another shade that scored points by many designers, thus finding its place on our list of the best color trends. This is a strong and confident shade as if giving off that dizzy cognac flavor and looking especially feminine on leather and suede.

Among so many vibrant and hilarious spring colors, this shade of brown feels kinda out of place, rather aimed for cold seasons. However, through early summer days, cognac brown outerwear would look just zero cool.

#17: Sweet Lilac/ Electric Purple

The family of purples is always welcomed in any season and on any occasion. This time around we chose sweet lilac and electric purple as its bolder and more vibrant counterpart.

