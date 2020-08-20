6 Ways a Housekeeper Can Change Your Life

Having a cleaner may seem like the ultimate luxury, but more and more families are turning to professional housekeeping services to make their homes a comfortable haven for relaxation.

Even the simplest of household tasks can pile up when you’re climbing the ladder at work, running your own business, or looking after kids. We’ve all been there when life gets in the way and cleaning is put on the backburner. Hiring a professional not only helps families stay on top of these essential chores, but it’s a great investment for mental and physical health too.

Here are 6 ways that a housekeeper can change your life for the better!

1) They give you more time to relax

The biggest advantage of hiring a housekeeper is having more time for yourself. Whether you’re career-focused or don’t want to miss out on activities with your kids, using a cleaning service will allow you to optimize your time.

Make sure you talk to your cleaner about the problem areas you struggle with the most and let them deal with these (they’re pros at oven stains and bathroom grime). This should make daily upkeep easy and stress-free until they return again.

2) Your home will always be ready for visitors

Another reason why so many people are turning to professional housekeeping services is the benefit of having a guest-ready home at all times. Before receiving visitors, most of us like to do a vigorous clean. But when you’re cooking or trying to arrange entertainment as well, getting everything done can be stressful. A regular cleaning service allows you to be house proud even when unexpected visitors drop by.

3) You won’t have to fork out on cleaning products

Cleaning products can be expensive, especially if you buy specialist products for targeting specific problems. It’s likely you won’t use certain niche cleaners again before they expire. Additionally, most people shop for cleaning products when doing their groceries so selection is often limited. It’s common to stick with expensive, well-known brands without knowing what’s inside them or how they compare to others.

Professional housekeepers not only save you money on products and sprays as they bring their own, but they also have access to the best products on the market. If your family suffers from allergies or you like to steer clear of animal-tested products, expert cleaners will be able to advise on the best cleaning solutions to use in the home.

4) A clean home will be better for your health and wellbeing

There have been numerous studies about how a clean home can be good for your health. You can manage stress levels more effectively when you relax in a comfortable space. It’s important to have a sanctuary to escape to at the end of a long day, and the whole family will benefit from improved mental health.

When it comes to physical health, a cleaner home improves indoor air quality, reduces allergy and asthma symptoms, minimises the spread of germs, and can generally promote heathier lifestyles (including better diet and exercise).

5) Problem areas such as dirty bathrooms will be a thing of the past

Every home has its hard-to-clean areas and these are usually the bathroom and kitchen. The problem with leaving these areas for too long without a proper clean is that dirt and grime can get compacted, mould and bacteria can grow, and appliances and faucets become impossible to scrub.

Hiring an expert housekeeper will help you stay on top of these problem areas, ensuring tough stains and mould spores are kept at bay.

6) They are great for red wine emergencies

As well as bringing their own cleaning sprays and detergents, they also have access to state-of-the-art vacuums, carpet cleaners, steam cleaners and many other tools. If you are dealing with accidental spillages on your carpet, it can be hard to figure out what’s best for removal and you could risk damaging it. Specialist carpet or floor cleaning machinery is expensive to buy, but your housekeeping company should be able to help in case of an emergency.

