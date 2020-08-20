5 Dream NYC Wedding Venues

A wedding is one of the most important life events and it is only right to make it as memorable and successful as possible. New York City prides itself on being a host to numerous picturesque wedding venues that fit the variety of tastes and preferences of its people.

Whether you want a huge wedding party with lots of guests or an intimate setting with only a few friends and family, NYC has it all. From rooftop venues with skyline views to cozy and serene gardens that bring you one with nature, you can bring your dream wedding to life. Below are the best NYC wedding venues that will make your dream wedding a reality.

1). The Foundry

The Foundry, situated at 42-38 Ninth Street in Long Island City, is a 19th-century building that exudes both modern and industrial vibes. The lush green ivy-colored courtyard, weathered brick walls, and an indoor greenhouse all add to the character of the venue. The Foundry also offers beautiful views of the Manhattan Skyline as well as the Queensboro Bridge. It is the ultimate wedding venue if you are looking for versatility, great views, and freedom to manage the details of the ceremony so that it turns out just as you envisioned.

With 6 event spaces and the options of indoor and al fresco settings, The Foundry can accommodate 165 guests standing, and 200 seated. You also get to decide whether you want your outdoor space covered or not. What’s more, you are free to choose your caterers, florists, DJs, and furniture rentals from their list of recommendations.

2). The Rainbow Room

Situated at the 65th Floor of the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, The Rainbow Room oozes sophistication and elegance. Known to have hosted celebrities like Tony Bennet and Joan Crawford in the past, The Rainbow Room may seem like a reserve for the elite. However, it can also be yours for the taking on your memorable wedding day.

The domed ceilings and magnificent crystal chandeliers add vintage charm to the space while the revolving dance floor and shimmering windows covered with crystal curtains speaks elegance and grandeur. Your guests also get to enjoy the city’s skyline as well as the sunset, thanks to the Rainbow Room’s spectacular views. The Rainbow Room has a capacity of up to 300 guests standing and is an ideal wedding venue for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

3). 74Wythe

Whether you have a huge guest list for your wedding, or you fancy a more intimate celebration, 74Wythe is your best bet. Located in Williamsburg, 74wythe offers you everything you need to successfully celebrate your union, starting from the cocktail reception to the wedding ceremony and the after-party. It boasts of numerous event spaces that offer versatility in setting to bring out your desired wedding day’s style.

The Rooftop gives you an outdoor feel and perfect views of the Manhattan skyline as you officially tie the knot. Since the venue is covered with retractable glass, you don’t have to worry about the weather during your special day. The Main Room& Mezzanine on the other hand is complete with a dance floor, a full-service bar, and a mezzanine which makes it perfect for the after-party and reception. Other spaces offered by 74wythe include the Loft & Courtyard, the luxurious Greenroom, and a plush cocktail lounge. The venue has a capacity of 400 standing and 175 seated in The Rooftop space, and 200 seated in the Main Room& Mezzanine.

4). Brooklyn Botanical Garden

Brooklyn Botanical Garden is the perfect place for serene and intimate wedding ceremonies away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Nestled at the edge of Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Botanical Garden is a haven for nature lovers with its beautiful gardens, trees, and water features.

The venue offers two event spaces complete with outdoor terraces. The all-glass Palm House faces the Lily Pool and has a capacity of 250 guests while the Atrium with its unique living roof and floor-to-ceiling glass windows can accommodate 125 guests seated. The Atrium also offers scenic views of the garden’s Cherry Esplanade.

5). New York Public Library

Being a historical landmark in Midtown Manhattan, the New York Public Library is an extraordinary wedding venue that takes you back in time to deliver a classical setting for your wedding. The dome ceilings made of cast-iron and glass, eye-catchy murals and the history of the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building is set to make your wedding ceremony unforgettable. New York Public Library not only allows you to be part of history on your wedding day but also support one of the world’s largest Libraries. You also get a 10% discount at the library!

The New York Public Library has at least 6 event spaces with different reception and seated-dinner capacities to suit the size of your ceremony. The Astor Hall accommodates the largest number of guests with a 750-guest reception and 200 guests’ dinner while The Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III Trustees Room can host a reception of 125 guests and a seated dinner of 110 guests

Always ensure that your ideal wedding venue meets all your needs for a successful event. Also, don’t forget to ask for the rules on the dos and don’ts of the venue to ensure your wedding celebrations proceed as intended.