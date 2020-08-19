The Colored Roots Hair Color Trend Makes The Grow Out Process Fun

When it comes to daring color combinations, this summer, we are spoiled with choices. Colorists used the quarantine lockdown as an opportunity to get innovative, and surely one of their best creations is easy to spot all over Instagram. Yes, we’re talking about colored roots! This trend makes the issue of ugly grown out roots a thing of the past. If you fancy a wearable color change, without sitting in the salon chair for hours, this might be just the right choice for you. Keep on scrolling to see our suggestions on how you can rock the colored roots hair trend.

Photo By @cozmic.color/Instagram

As the name suggests, this trend involves coloring your roots to create a shadow-like effect. It’s pretty easy to achieve. You can show off your individuality by choosing a color that matches your style.