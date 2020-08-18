Best Makeup Tips for Blondes

If you are blond, you should already know about the challenges of everyday makeup. Some colors may look too rude with your light hair, while others are too mild. How is it possible to find the golden middle and look excellent without extra effort? Check out the simple but efficient tips that will help you be stunning and impressive, with only a little time and effort.

There is no need to spend hours choosing the best skin tone or searching for excellent mascara. With only several beauty recommendations, you will have an excellent opportunity to hide minor downsides of your skin and shine literally every day.

Keep in mind that makeup is only the way to add to your natural beauty. If you are a student, who does not get enough sleep or cannot find time for a sophisticated meal, you are likely to have serious problems with your skin the makeup will not help you with. Ask your friends, “Is there anyone who can do my homework for me?” and take valuable time to care for your face and body. Then, you can proceed to makeup tips, which will add to your image.

Choose the Optimal Skin Tone

Your first task is to find out whether your skin is warm or cold, as the whole makeup will depend on this point. There is no need to go to the cosmetician or address a beauty consultant, as you may deal with this issue alone. Have a look at the inside of your wrist. If your veins are blue-ish, you need to choose cool undertones for daily makeup.

Opt for Pink

Light and natural everyday makeup is the primary goal and desire of every blond. The most important rule you need to remember at this point is that pink is your color. Take advantage of its shades to add to your look. Keep in mind that blondes look perfect in natural makeup, so a light-pink or beige eye shadows, neutral lipstick, and light rose blush are the top choices for everyday use.

Use Silver as an Alternative

When it comes to a date night, you need to consider completely different colors. Silver or platinum shades eye shadows will perfectly pair with your blonde hair and make you look stunning. Add some glamour and chic to your image with perfectly matching colors.

While the everyday makeup for blondes is easy and will not take more than 15 minutes, you need to be pickier when it comes to the night look. Students should search for a quality paper writing helper, as a perfect makeup may take up to several hours, leaving no time for your homework. Experiment with the shades of platinum to achieve the necessary effect.

Take Maximum of Green Color

Want to impress your friends and colleagues? Add some green on your eyes to add brightness and liveliness to your image. Pay attention to the color of your eyes, as green shadows are not always the top choice.

Select the Perfect Mascara

Pale eyebrows and eyelashes are the most typical problem of the blonde. Choose the dark brown mascara instead of the black one, as it will help you avoid an angry look.