8 Fun Things to Try on Instagram You Probably Haven’t Thought of Before

We all love Instagram for the amazing and seamless experience it provides us. It’s no surprise that the social media giant continues to roll out new updates and features every now and then.

We’ve gathered a bunch of fun things that you can try on the app. The best part? These activities will also help you understand the app in a way that would help you increase your engagement. A total win-win.

Now, let’s dig in!

Explore and Create Instagram Reels

We all know how Instagram never hesitates to reproduce popular features that users already love. The app had done the same with stories and now they’ve brought in Reels!

So, what exactly do Reels do? Similar to TikTok, they allow you to record 15-second video clips. You can edit, write captions, and add music to these Reels.

Not only are Reels easy and fun to create, they will also keep your followers hooked to your content.

Make the Most Out of the Create Mode

Instagram stories have been a major hit. On a daily basis, about more than half a billion people view these stories. It’s no wonder Instagram continues to jazz the stories up with interesting features and functions.

One of those fun and resourceful features is the Create mode. Previously, Create mode allowed text-only stories to share.

However, now there is so much more you can do with it. For starters, you can share your flashback posts with the help of On This Day button. You can share gifs, run polls, start countdowns, and repost the stories from the followers who mention you.

Simply click on the Stories button, swipe left, and you’ll be presented with a lot of options to create interesting content.

Create mode is a great way to share good content when you’re short on photos or videos.

Play Around with Customized AR Filters

Ever wondered how the puppy nosed or those long ears filtered worked? It was through Augmented reality or AR. The AR filters are basically computer-generated special effects that layer onto your real image.

Instagram keeps rolling out new and snappy AR filters from time to time. You can even create and share your own filters.

Custom AR filters are still quite new but are proving to be highly interactive for stories.

Add a Dash of Music to Your Stories

There’s no denying that music makes everything better, even your Instagram stories. You can look up music clips to add to your photos and videos in Stories.

Simply swipe up and you’ll find the sticker for music. By clicking on it, you can pick a song from your library and even add the lyrics. Not to mention, you can select from a variety of fonts and other formatting options.

A great idea would be to compile a photo-story and give it life by adding a snappy music track. If you want to post behind the scenes of what you’re doing, you can complement the clips with some good music.

Try IGTV

Although IGTV launched in 2018, it took a little while to take off. When Instagram began to show IGTV previews in the feed, people slowly began to go for it.

Created for videos of longer durations, IGTV is a great way to put across something that can’t be done through photos, stories, or reels.

Unlike Instagram live, you can film and post higher-quality content here.

Share Posts From the Feed on Stories

How do you make sure that your followers watch and engage with each one of your posts? Start with increasing your post’s visibility.

In an attempt to make sure that users see different varieties of content, Instagram’s algorithm breaks up a number of posts from different accounts. This is when putting your post up in your story comes into the picture.

Doing so is a smart hack to make sure that none of your content goes unnoticed. Another great aspect of this feature is that also it helps you highlight posts that are important.

Try the “Close Friend” List

We all have our preferences as to who views our stories. A “close friend” list gives you more freedom with what you post.

You want to share certain elements of your life or work with only a selected bunch of individuals and this feature enables you to do so in a smooth manner.

Even brands can use this feature to share content with a special community of followers or other VIP users.

Hide the Hashtags in Your Feed

Hashtags are king when it comes to increasing your discoverability on Instagram. You definitely should be using lots of hashtags for the same purpose.

However, your caption can feel cluttered if you shove the hashtags in the same space.

A great way to write clean captions is to use the first comment trick. For this, you can stack up all the hashtags in the very first comment to get a perfectly captioned post.

Bonus!

When talking about fun things on Instagram, you do not want to miss out on its Explore Page. To begin with, the explore page provides you with endless possibilities to explore new and interesting content.

Apart from that, it also comes loaded with many possibilities for you to greatly increase your followers. If you have a good amount of likes, and other engagement, you will have a good chance to be discovered on the Explore Page. That’s just how many popular pages you see today had started.

After all, the best way to operate Instagram is to grow quickly and have a lot of fun while you're at it.