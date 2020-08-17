For every individual trait connected with your body, face, complexion, and hair tone, there is an array of style tips and tricks concerning the choice of garments and colors that flatter this or that type most. When talking about blonde hair, we can also point out some basic tips and know-hows about finding out what colors flatter blondes best of all.

What Clothing Colors Look Best on Blondes

Blonde-haired women have a wide range of colors to choose from, as different shades or red, brown, mustard, pink, blue, gray, classic black and white are some of the best colors that suit blondes. Certain pastel and jewel tones also flatter blonde-haired ladies, so read on to find out which shades you should go for, and which ones to steer clear of.

Sassy Red

Red shades are one of the most suitable options for accentuating the naturally golden and luxurious undertones of blonde hair. The most important thing here is to pick the correct shade of red. Shades like alizarin and cardinal will be some of the most recommended options.

Scarlet red and pomegranate red will refresh the looks and light them up. Generally, the red shade is an ideal option for blondes, especially when it comes to date night looks. Still, you also need to avoid shades like purplish claret and burgundy.

Innocent White

The pure white shade, the ivory tone or the champagne tone will create a beautiful harmony with the light tones of blonde hair. Blondes shouldn’t forget about adding some more colors for contrast here. The pure white shade is ideal for the fair and honey blondes, whereas beige tones are unfailing for the light blondes.

Dramatic Black

The classic black shade is suitable for everyone, and especially the blondes with platinum hair. The little black dress or a black suit-and-pants combo will make a perfect every day look.

Brown and Mustard Tones

The tones of brown, especially mustard shades are the perfect colors for honey blonde shades and lighter tones of fair blonde hair. You may also combine the two together, like wearing a brown outfit and accessorizing the look with mustard pieces, like scarves, a bag, etc. The vice versa color combination proves to be no less effective. These shades will refresh your looks and accentuate the shade of your hair, despite being muted and absolutely not bright.

Blue and Pink



If you want to be the center of attention and are ready to experiment with your fashion, picking a combination of pink and blue shades is what you can do for accenting your bright or natural makeup and your blonde hair. You can pick shades like crimson, fuchsia, or soft pink.

If you don’t like the blue shade, you can pick the denim alternatives. Pairing a pink blouse with jeans or a chambray shirt with a pink skirt will create the cutest look ever!

Gray Romanticism

Finally, coming to the go-with-everything gray, we discover one more ideal shade for blondes, which will accentuate the delicate and sweet looks and gift blondes with a nice girly feel. You can pick shades like pure gray or light gray and add some pale pink details or fuchsia to create a contrast and to complete the look. Light cream garments with floral prints in soft colors will also go well with gray, breaking the monotony and boosting the sugary feeling.

Pastels in General

Generally, picking pastel shades is something universally recommended for blondes. They are gifted with the natural ability to pull off pastels ideally. Think baby blue, pale pink, soft green, and yellow and imagine the picture perfect looks. However, it is important to remember that shades like sage green are not that advised for blondes, unlike bright Kelly green, pear, grassy and mossy greens and even dark olive.

The Luxury of Jewel Tones

Who said that jewel tones don’t flatter blondes? Emerald green, turquoise blue, purple and cornflower tones are some of the best clothing colors women with honey blonde hair shade can opt for. These luxury hues are especially ideal for special occasion looks.

Makeup Tips for Blondes

Coming to the basic shades that blondes can use in makeup, we can recommend not being afraid of bold solutions like red lipstick, for instance. A true red or orangey tone may look best. Magenta, fuchsia and vampy wine lips also look sizzling.

As for the eye makeup looks, blondes can opt for minimal styles, as well as the classic cat eye and smokey eye makeup looks. It’s important to counterbalance the shades here, thus pairing nude lips with bold eye makeup and vice versa.

So, here were the basic fashion tips and tricks connected with the colors and their compatibility with blonde hair. If you are a lucky possessor of blonde hair, these tips might be really helpful for your garment choices!

