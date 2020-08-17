flattering layered hairstyles to steal from celebrities

Layered hairstyles can solve many problems, no matter your hair type. From fine hair to thick, luscious strands, there is a perfect layered hairstyle for everyone. Depending on what you’re trying to achieve, you have to be careful when selecting a layered hairstyle. It’s best to consult your hairstylist and explain what benefits you expect to get from cutting your tresses in layers. For instance, there are layered hairstyles that can add extra volume to fine hair. On the other hand, there are layered hairstyles that can reduce the bulkiness of thick hair. If you want to enjoy the benefits of these versatile styles, take a look at the celebrity-approved flattering layered haircuts to get your inspiration going.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

This classic layered haircut will never go out of style. The short layers in the front form a flattering frame for the face, making even the simplest straight styling more dimensional.