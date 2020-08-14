The Different Types of Rings Explained: A Detailed Guide

There are many different types of rings that you should be familiar with. You can check out our guide right here to learn more.

On average, people in the United States spend about $3,200 on an engagement ring for their proposal. If you are planning to propose and don’t have the money to afford an engagement ring, there are plenty of other types of rings that you could use instead. Even if you aren’t proposing, rings can still make a great gift for any occasion. Read this guide to figure out which one you should buy!

Types of Setting

Dreamland Jewelry has all kinds of rings, including rings that each have a different setting. You can organize rings by setting, gems, shapes, and significance. The setting has to do with how the gem is set in with the band to create a certain look.

Bezel Setting

With a bezel ring, you’ll be able to see the rim that holds the gem in its place. The edge of this type of ring can be straight, curved, or any other type of pattern to make sure that it fits in the stone.

Cluster Setting

For a ring with a cluster setting, these are normally more extravagant and trying to call attention to the gem. Instead of just a regular setting holding the ring in, it’ll have a bunch of smaller gems surrounding the setting. In the middle of all those gems, you’ll be able to see the larger stone.

Bar Setting

The bar setting is normally used for wedding or anniversary rings, but it can appear on other rings. You may even notice it on other pieces of jewelry as well, like a bracelet or necklace. With a bar setting, there is a pattern of gems, and a bar separates each gem to make it more traditional.

Types of Gems

You can also decide on a ring based on the type of gem that will be in it. While you might associate diamond rings with engagements or weddings, there are plenty of more gem options that you could choose.

Birth Stone Rings

If you’re not proposing or just want a ring for a different occasion, you should think about getting a birthstone ring. Each month is assigned a birthstone, and there are plenty of people who would love having a gem that matches their birth month. For example, October is the opal, July is ruby, January is garnet, and June is Pearl.

Many people also believe that wearing a ring with their birthstone will also help keep all of the bad vibes and energies away from them. Instead, it will attract good vibes to them.

Silver Rings

Silver rings are also incredibly popular for both men and women. However, most jewelry is not actually made from pure silver. Instead, it’s mixed with other materials to create sterling silver, but on the outside, it still looks silver. Silver rings are one of those types of rings that will never go out of style.

Class Rings

Class rings are normally characterized by large gems on them to celebrate the year you graduated high school or college. The colors normally correspond to the school colors, and this ring is a symbol of your alma mater. Even if you don’t wear them, they’re a great keepsake to have.

Types of Shapes

You can also classify rings by their different shapes. Whether you have small or large fingers, you’ll definitely be able to find one that fits and complements your hand!

Round Ring

The most popular shape of the gem on the ring is the round type. This seems to be a lot of people’s favorites, and because it’s so common, it might not stand out as much as other rings. The round gem can be either small or large.

Cushion Shape

With a cushion-shaped stone, you might think that it looks like a cushion or a pillow. This ring has round edges, but it’s shaped like a square. This cut has become popular in the last few hundred years, and many people love the unique style of it.

Types of Significance

Lastly, you could organize rings by what significance they hold. Some people have rings that were passed down through generations, but others were given as gifts to celebrate important milestones.

Engagement Ring

For example, the engagement ring is probably one of the most popular types of rings. Diamond rings are normally the standard with engagement rings, but they can come with any gem that you think the bride or fiancee would like. There are plenty to choose from, so make sure you shop around before deciding on one specific one.

Signet Rings

Signet rings aren’t as popular now as they used to be, and many people wore these back in a time where lots of people couldn’t write or read. Instead, signet rings were used for people to sign important documents and paperwork.

To use this ring, they would create a seal of wax onto a paper and then press the ring down into it. The signet ring was unique to each person, and it was a great way to sign your name if you didn’t know how to.

Some rings just had your initials, but if you came from a well-known family, it might even have your family crest or the coat of arms. You might be able to find some of these at antique shops as a collector’s item!

Promise Rings

Lastly, promise rings are also very common. Many people wear them as a promise to God (or themselves) that they’ll abstain from sex until they’re married. For people who wear these, it’s like a reminder of the commitment they’ve made. Promise rings can come in all kinds of gems and styles as well.

Discover More of the Different Types of Rings

These are only a few of the different types of rings, but there are many more out there. It can be difficult to know which rings to buy and which ones are in style, especially with the fashion trends always changing. Thankfully, we have you covered. If you enjoyed this article, make sure that you explore our website to find more just like this one!