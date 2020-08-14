How to Wear Trendy Neon Outfits In Fall

The neon palette was among the biggest hits this summer, no matter if we’re talking about clothes or makeup. Now it seems that this lively trend has carried itself into the fall fashion as well. Sure, these are not the easiest colors to style, but it isn’t as hard as you may think! Scroll down to see some of our favorite ways to rock neon outfits.

Photo By @kaliannakali/Instagram

This combination of neon color and zebra print is perfect for a sunny fall day. The black and white colors create contrast with the green shade, making the look hard to miss.