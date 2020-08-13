Unique Bedroom Designs that the Wealthy Have (and You Can, too!)

The bedroom is one of the most special rooms in the house; this is why it often takes the longest to decorate. We want it to be a relaxing sanctuary where we can luxuriate in hours of sleep and rest. Us normal people can learn a thing or two from wealthy homeowners who know how to furnish their bedrooms to make it the best place for relaxation that it should be.

If you’re looking for inspiration, here are some luxury decor ideas that you can incorporate in your own bedroom.

1. Upgrade your hardware

From your doorknob to your dresser handles, the hardware on these things should be switched out to ones that are made in a more fancier material such as crystal, copper, or even gold. Don’t worry. No one’s going to care if it’s fake. What’s important is that it adds a luxurious flair to your bedroom.

2. Go all out on pillows

By that, we mean get the bigger pillows and get more than just one. Luxurious homes often have plump overfilled pillows and they pile them on so each person can sleep in maximum comfort. The next time you go shopping for a pillow, get the thickest, longest pillow you can find and make sure there’s at least two pillows for each person in the bed.

3. Play with texture

The wealthy are not afraid to experiment with their space and so should you. The most affordable way you can do this is by adding some texture to your bedroom. That way, it looks more exciting and visually rich. Think rattan bedhead or a fur rug. Maybe sneak in an intricate picture frame by your bedside.

4. Raise your curtains

Raise your curtains just a few inches below the ceiling line. This neat little trick will make your bedroom and windows seem larger. Then you’ll want to pair it with appropriate length curtains so it doesn’t get cut short in between the window frames.

5. Add seating

There’s nothing like being able to choose whether to nap in your bed or your sofa. Just something about having options makes you feel fancy that you’ll want to spend more time in your bedroom than any other part of the house. If you can, get a sofa for your bedroom. This doubles as a relaxation nook where you can read a book, listen to music, or write in your journal.

6. Have a nightstand tray

Like most people, your nightstand is probably a hodgepodge of items like creams, chargers, a glass of water, eyeglasses, etc. There’s nothing luxurious about clutter. You can prevent that by having a nightstand tray. It instantly classes up your space especially if you fill it with only the essentials like a candle, your favorite cream, or jewelry. As for the rest, you can store them in the nightstand drawer where you’ll still have access.

7. Change your mirror

Upgrade your plain, old mirror into something more antique-inspired. This will really up the elegant feel in your bedroom. These kinds of mirrors tend to be more expensive so feel free to look around at the secondhand market where you can get them for a fraction of the price. You then want to position it near the windows so it really opens up your space.

8. Rethink your fixtures

Ditch your cheap lamps and replace it with a fancy chandelier instead. Your sleeps are about to get even more luxurious when this is your view every night before bed. There are plenty of options to choose from. Just make sure it is the right rize for your bedroom and that it complements your other decor.

Which of these ideas are you interested in trying out first? Share your thoughts in the comments below.