The Trending Halo Eye Makeup Technique Will Make Your Eyes Pop
Many Instagram-made makeup trends have come to pass. However, that’s not the case with the “halo eyes”. This flattering eye makeup technique uses bright and dark shades to create a halo-like effect around the eyes and give them a glowing appearance. Whether you’d like a more toned-done look or a full-on glam, the halo eye makeup is a perfect choice to make your eyes appear bigger. Flip through our suggestions to discover chic ways to rock this magnetic look.
The main element of this look is the bright halo on the center of the eyelids. To achieve this effect, use lively, shimmering eyeshadows or a dash of glitter.