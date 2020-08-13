The Trending Halo Eye Makeup Technique Will Make Your Eyes Pop

Many Instagram-made makeup trends have come to pass. However, that’s not the case with the “halo eyes”. This flattering eye makeup technique uses bright and dark shades to create a halo-like effect around the eyes and give them a glowing appearance. Whether you’d like a more toned-done look or a full-on glam, the halo eye makeup is a perfect choice to make your eyes appear bigger. Flip through our suggestions to discover chic ways to rock this magnetic look.

Photo By @makeupbyalinna/Instagram

The main element of this look is the bright halo on the center of the eyelids. To achieve this effect, use lively, shimmering eyeshadows or a dash of glitter.