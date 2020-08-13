Throwback: OPI Hawaii Nail Polish Collection

While experiencing these hot summer months, we began reflecting on our absolute favorite summer products. And we will never forget our love for the OPI Hawaii spring/summer 2015 nail polish collection. It came out to add a bomb of color to warm season outfits. Read on to remember this collection fondly with us.

The leading nail polish brand has looked to the beautiful colors seen in the heavenly Hawaiian Islands for inspiration and as a result we have a pack of invigorating nail polishes that scream summer. All the hues are significantly different from each other, symbolizing the great difference of climate, nature and beaches of Hawaii. While the greens stand for the lush rainforests of the islands and the blue tones symbolize the rivers and waterfalls, the gold and red tones have been inspired from the beautiful and colorful beaches of Hawaii. There are 12 pretty colors included in this collection, which make one instantly forget about winter and plunge into the brightness of summer.

It’d be really hard to make a choice from this array of juicy colors, each of which comes packed with so much energy capable of instantly jazzing up your neutral outfits and creating a beautiful contrast with your brightly colored clothing pieces. Each of the nail bottles (15 ml) retails for 9.5$ and you can pick your favorite colors from these options available:

• That’s Hula-rious!- pale pastel green with a creamy finish

• My Gecko Does Tricks – vibrant green with a shimmery finish

• Do You Take Lei Away?- nude pink with a creamy finish

• Is Mai Tai Crooked?- pale mango with a creamy finish

• Go With the Lava Flow- golden magenta with a shimmery finish

• Aloha from OPI – magenta with a creamy finish

• Suzi Shops & Island Hops – pale lilac with a creamy finish

• Just Lanai-ing Around – deep plum with a shimmery finish

• Hello Hawaii Ya?- bluish purple with a creamy finish

• This Color’s Making Waves- ocean blue with a metallic finish

• Lost My Bikini in Molokini- cobalt blue with a creamy finish

• Pineapples Have Peelings Too!- golden yellow with multicolored particles and a glittery finish

In addition, the OPI Hawaii spring/summer 2015 nail polish collection brings four of the same colors in a set of mini-volume bottles (3.75 ml), which can be the perfect gifts for real nail art enthusiasts, who need to have a variety of chic colors at hand for coming up with jaw-dropping nail designs every time. Little Hulas is the name of this mini pack, which features these shades:

• Suzi Shops & Island Hops

• That’s Hula-rious!

• Lost My Bikini in Molokini

• Aloha from OPI

The OPI Hawaii spring/summer 2015 nail polish collection will go on sale worldwide starting with February 4th, 2015, just in time for the arrival of spring!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

10 Beach-Ready Summer Nail Art Ideas To Get Inspired By