Is there a Dress Code at Las Vegas Strip Casinos?

We explore the dress code of the Las Vegas Strip casinos such as The Golden Nugget and offer you a few tips as to how to honor it and not get tossed out.

Do Casinos Like The Golden Nugget Have a Dress Code?

Gambling is an entertainment that can allure to pretty much everyone, from the poorest classes of society to the ultra-wealthy business tycoons. However, what is clear is that while every portion of society gambles in some way, there are quite clear distinctions between how and where different people gamble.

Las Vegas casinos are known for their glamour and luxury that appeals to Americans and international visitors from all over. We wanted to find out what kind of a dress code was imposed in casinos such as The Golden Nugget and other Las Vegas Strip casinos and who is allowed to enter.

If you don’t like the way the dress code is formed, you can play instead at Golden Nugget Online Casino which is available to local and visiting players who come to the state of Nevada. But first, let’s have a look at what is allowed and what is not.

How Does the Dress Code Look?

Most Las Vegas Strip casinos, including The Golden Nugget, impose a fairly lenient dress code. While some of them may ask you to wear a tuxedo on some nights, for the most part the dress code is business casual. This means you will need to wear nice clothes, but nothing too far out of the ordinary.

What is not allowed, however, is to wear sportswear or work clothes, or clothes that show too much skin. Male visitors may be asked to leave if they wear any kind of sports clothes or baggy clothes, while women will mostly only be warned if they are showing off too much skin.

To make things really simple, you should wear clothes that make you look at least somewhat classy and not like you are out for a barbeque. Don’t be surprised if you are asked to cover up your tattoos or not allowed to enter in shirts with rude inscriptions or other similar clothes that simply don’t belong.

What about Exceptions?

The one thing to remember is that most Las Vegas casinos are not exactly super fancy and you may be allowed to get away with a lot of stuff. In fact, the dress code is not strict at all and you may be allowed to wear whatever you want, especially if it seems like you have the big money to gamble with.

However, don’t expect anyone to make an exception for you and if you are asked to leave and change you will probably just have to do it. The casinos have every right to tell you what you can or cannot wear on their premises according to American laws, so you may as well dress business casual and enjoy an evening of great gambling action and free drinks on the floor of the magnificent Golden Nugget.