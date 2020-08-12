The New HEY LADY Shoe Collection Marries Style & Comfort

FirstLady Color Options HIRES

If only high heels were made for long walks! It seems that our long-awaited dream has finally come true. The dynamic Emily and Jessica Leung twins have employed a Nasa-developed Poron performance technology into chic high-heeled and flat styles for maximum comfort. The revolutionary insole is typically found in athletic shoes. But the HEY LADY shoe collection marries the comfort of sneakers with an elegant vintage aesthetic. Take a look at our favorite picks from the latest HEY LADY shoe collection.

1 JP AtTiffanys Robins Egg_Overhead blue backdrop_HIRES

One thing comes to mind when we saw the latest offerings by the Leung twins – timeless footwear. But don’t let the retro aesthetic fool you, these styles embody a modern technology that makes them shock-absorbent, anti-bacterial, and breathable. A dream come true in a shoe!

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.