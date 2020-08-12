The New HEY LADY Shoe Collection Marries Style & Comfort

If only high heels were made for long walks! It seems that our long-awaited dream has finally come true. The dynamic Emily and Jessica Leung twins have employed a Nasa-developed Poron performance technology into chic high-heeled and flat styles for maximum comfort. The revolutionary insole is typically found in athletic shoes. But the HEY LADY shoe collection marries the comfort of sneakers with an elegant vintage aesthetic. Take a look at our favorite picks from the latest HEY LADY shoe collection.

One thing comes to mind when we saw the latest offerings by the Leung twins – timeless footwear. But don’t let the retro aesthetic fool you, these styles embody a modern technology that makes them shock-absorbent, anti-bacterial, and breathable. A dream come true in a shoe!