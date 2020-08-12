The Mesmerizing Apple Cider Hair Color is Trending for Fall

Summer isn’t over, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon to start thinking about fall aesthetics. The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice is just around the corner, and with it, a glamorous trend makes a comeback – the apple cider hair. For anyone itching to dye their hair this fall, this beautiful mix of warm tones is the perfect pick. Get inspired by our selection of the prettiest apple cider hair colors you’ll see this season.

Photo By @81rosegarden/Instagram

This enchanting copper hair color resembles a delicious cup of apple cider vinegar. Everyone can look sensational with this flattering toned-down red tone, no matter the hair texture or skin tone.