Does Hair Growth Device Really Work? We Demystify the Truth!

Every day, people worldwide say that hair loss is pretty scary, and it is something that most of us would like to prevent, mainly in the early stages of its presence. For many, this can also alter your looks when we were young, self-esteem and self-confidence, and sometimes, age appearance.

Losing that thick, lush hair is commonly seen amongst men, women experience this at some points in their life. The majority of hair loss grows back in time, but for those who don’t, factors such as age, heredity, stress, hormones, and sometimes medical conditions and side effects of medical treatment are the most common causes.

If hair loss stresses you out and you observed that you are losing more hair than usual, then maybe it’s time to invest on hair devices to help you achieve your thick hair before the dilemma.

How Effective are Hair Growth Devices?

There are a variety of devices you can pick to kick start your hair growth journey. The standard option in the market is by using laser hair growth devices. Of course, when we talk about laser devices, we are also considering money to buy it, so it’s essential that you know certain factors to consider before purchasing one.

When it comes to top-notch hair growth devices, Igrow and Irestore dominate the scene. We do have a comparison of two hair growth devices where you can start from laser hair combs or choose laser helmets. The device you might get depends on your personal preference too. Laser combs might require working as you will need to stabilize your hands while combing, and you will need to do it manually. If you prefer hands-free devices, laser helmets or caps can be the right choice as you will need to place it on top of your head.

Health Benefits of Using Hair Growth Devices

Based on clinical studies by medical experts, below are some health benefits of using hair growth devices:

Promotes hair regrowth

Combats further hair loss

It is painless

It is noninvasive

No known common side effects

Increases hair elasticity and strength

Restores hair growth cycle

Pros and Cons of Hair Growth Devices

When you start using these devices, we will often have satisfactory rates and vice versa. Now let’s discuss the typical pros and cons of using laser devices: a helmet, cap, or comb.

Pros:

Fast treatment session

Laser devices are entirely wireless with rechargeable batteries. You will need to spend a good 30 minutes on your sessions to ensure that everything has been completed, therefore low maintenance.

Compact and pocket friendly

Devices are lightweight and easy to use; laser combs are often very compact. Cost advantages are also visible as you will need to buy one (preferably a laser comb) that you can use everywhere.

Visible results can happen between 2 weeks to a month of use.

Devices that are readily available at the comfort of your home are an excellent choice; you can track or document your journey whenever you use them.

Cons:

One major thing you have to consider when purchasing hair growth devices would be the item’s price.

Depending on your preferred choice, laser devices can sometimes not be cost-friendly.

May not work on certain hair types or colors.

Trying new products and even devices sometimes is a leap of faith, for some instances, using these devices may not give the results that you crave immediately.

Skin problems and irritations

This often happens when you use the device for a prolonged period that may cause burns, remember this is a laser device, so be careful when you use it.

Conclusion

All of us would want to reverse and, if possible, stop hair loss as this is not a pleasant experience to come across to and it is very stressful. As with any conventional treatment, we need to be prepared for any positive or negative (hope not!) experience.

But as innovation takes place, there are so many things you can do to regrow your hair. Laser devices are a perfect option to rejuvenate your scalp without even making appointments effectively.