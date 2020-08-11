The Chicest Fall Hair Trends to Update Your Look in 2020

Fall Hair Trends

The new season is upon us, and with it comes an opportunity for a fresh new look. Many new exciting fall hair trends can easily brighten your style and bring you in a lively post-quarantine mood. Flip through our best picks to inspire yourself for this seasons’ glow-up.

The Money Piece

fall hair trends
Photo By @hairbymaralyn/Instagram

The money piece is a mesmerizing hair coloring technique for creating face-framing highlights. It instantly gives you a fresh, radiant look without having to dye all your hair. Since it’s very low maintenance, you can go for several months without touch-ups.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.