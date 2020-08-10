The Hottest 2020 Fall Makeup Trends You’d Want to Try ASAP

The summer went by so fast that even thinking about the following rainy season might leave you disappointed. But, we choose to look at the silver lining. With fall being just around the corner, the beauty community is already showcasing the new fall makeup trends. Take your chunky knit sweaters and ankle boots out of the closet and pair them with these cool fall makeup ideas.

Photo By @glowbychloegibbons/Instagram

Neon eyeshadows were all the rage this summer, and that’s not about to pass. Spice up your overall look in the golden season by using bright, lively shades to bring out your eyes.