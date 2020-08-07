The Chicest Ways To Update Your Bun With Minimal Effort

Need a quick fix for your hair that will work for any occasion? Buns are the way to go! Even though they have been around for a long time, styling these updos has taken a whole new meaning. Going to the office, a party, or a date – here are the chicest ways to update your bun and look sensational with minimal mirror time.

Photo By @justinemarjan/Instagram

Scrunchies are back! This 90s power symbol is a stylish substitute for the plain old hairband. Choose your scrunchies based on the outfits. From giant cloud-like accessories to elegant velvet styles, there is a scrunchie match for every look. You can make your bun as messy as you like and still look dressy.