The Best Colors to Wear to Show Your Confidence this Summer

We need a confidence boost! This summer has been rough on the world. Through quarantine, the rising pandemic numbers, and the inability to travel (or even leave the house in some places), our confidence is down. A fashionista thrives on the ability to express herself through her clothing. But with nowhere to go, the expression has surely been dampened. It’s hard to dress yourself to impress when you know you are staying home and not seeing anyone. Now what?

Instead of feeling down, let’s embrace the colors of confidence to wear bright, summer colors from our own homes. What colors should you wear this summer (even if you’re stuck at home)? Red, blue, neon yellow, and neon green. Why? Well, read on! Let’s go for it and get a much-needed boost of confidence this summer!

Red

Red is the color of passion, seduction, and strong feelings. Most people genuinely associate red with feeling sexy and empowered, so it’s a perfect color to boost your confidence. Red is also a great summer color, as warmer tones tend to be ideal in the hot, summer heat. And it doesn’t get much warmer than red. So, embrace your sexy side; embrace your passion. And wear red this summer to feel confident and in charge.

Blue

Blue is another powerful color. It’s the color of the ocean and the sky, two of our biggest environmental factors. This gives blue a lot of power. Because of the fluidity of the color blue, it tends to represent serenity, peace, and wisdom. With these peaceful emotions comes confidence. Rather than the powerful, emotional confidence that red brings, the confidence you will get when wearing the color blue brings about a relaxed sense of ease. So wearing blue can help you feel more confident and collected at the same time. While blue isn’t regularly thought of as a summer color, it’s a color that is in every season. And Classic Blue is Pantone’s 2020 color of the year! So, be sure to wear blue this summer and know that you have got this!

Neon Green

Neons are always the perfect choice for summer. Neon colors spell out fun, flirtiness, and confidence! While any neon color would be absolutely perfect to wear in the summer heat, neon green represents bravery and determination: two excellent emotions that will bring forth your fiercest confidence.

Neon Yellow

Again, neons are an easy go-to for summer. And bright yellow represents clarity, energy, and optimism! These sounds like the perfect adjectives to add to our summer to bring it new life! Be sure to keep the yellows you choose fresh, bright, and fun this summer for the optimum confidence boost.

All in all, confidence is a state of mind. There are many ways we can bring ourselves back to a confident state. Dressing up in our favorite colors for summer is just one way to get yourself feeling on top of the world this summer! Now go out there (or stay in and do something fun) sporting your color of confidence!

