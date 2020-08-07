5 Plants and Herbs Used as Natural Depression and Anxiety Medicine

Did you know: anxiety disorders affect up to 18.1 percent of the US adult population every year?

When almost one in five adults are suffering from mental health issues, it’s time to look beyond the solutions offered by the pharmaceutical industry.

But how can natural depression and anxiety medicine help?

Keep reading to find out some examples of natural remedies to help combat depression and anxiety.

What Are Some Examples of Natural Depression and Anxiety Medicine?

Here we explore five of the best natural medicines for anxiety and how their properties can help you.

1. Mimosa Pudica

Mimos Pudica offers a range of benefits to the body as well as the mind. According to this article, this fern-like plant improves mental health as a consequence of resolving common gut issues.

For example, by addressing the balance of the bacteria in your gut, Mimosa Pudica can increase serotonin levels and prevent depression, anxiety, and panic attacks.

2. St. John’s Wort

St. John’s Wort (Hypericum perforatum) is one of the best-known natural medicines to help fight depression. The herb has well-documented anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties.

St. John’s Wort has also been recommended as a natural sleep medicine, as it stimulates the GABA receptor in our brains.

However, it is worth pointing out that St. John’s Wort is known to interact with other medications, such as birth control and blood thinners.

3. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) has been shown to have significant advantages when treating obsessive-compulsive disorders, reducing stress, and relieving anxiety.

It does this by reducing levels of cortisol – a hormone that can cause major mental health issues when there’s too much of it in the body.

What’s more, Ashwagandha is also known to help combat degenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It has few harmful side-effects, so might be the right choice for you.

4. Passionflower

Next, we turn to Passionflower (Passiflora Incarnata). This herb is best known for assisting with insomnia, which in turn can help relieve anxiety and depression disorders.

Similarly to St. John’s Wort, Passionflower interacts with GABA receptors to enable mental and physical relaxation. Passionflower can also help with issues of circular thinking, which is a common symptom for people suffering from anxiety.

The benefits of Passionflower for women in particular have also been documented, due to the anxiety common during pregnancy and menopause.

5. Rhodiola

Rhodiola (Rhodiola Rosea) has a long history of being used as a natural medicine for anxiety. It has been known to help with fatigue, mild depression, and difficulties related to maintaining attention.

It is a natural alternative to ADD and ADHD medication and is recommended for people working in stressful environments. It is a stimulant, so shouldn’t be taken in the evenings or prior to periods of rest.

Is a Natural Anxiety Medication Right for You?

Here we’ve looked at some of the uses of natural depression and anxiety medicine.

Whether you’re more persuaded by the benefits of Mimosa Pudica or Ashwagandha, surely natural treatments to mental health issues are well worth exploring.

Remember to always check with your doctor before starting a new treatment.

