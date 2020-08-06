MAC x Beauty Gurus Lipsticks Spring/Summer Throwback

Remembering One of Our Favorite MAC Collabs!

MAC teased us with information on a beauty collaboration with our favorite social media beauty gurus back in January 2017. The results came in shortly after, and the shades were amazing. Sets became available on MACCosmetics.com from April through July 2017, and the MAC x Beauty Gurus lipsticks for spring/summer 2017 were already leaked early for our review!

Here’s a Recap of Everything from 2017:

As a recap, MAC chose 10 popular beauty bloggers from all over the world and asked them to help create new MAC lipsticks that address a more globally represented set of beauty standards – sort of. Each of the custom designed shades bears the incredible MAC Cosmetics formulas and packaging that we all know and love.

The variety of the MAC x Beauty Gurus lipstick shades and finishes will have broad appeal and look pretty good on everyone, which is an indescribable relief. Muted nudes, warm soft browns, rich reds and medium toned berries in different finishes are the final products of these collaborations. Though there is a significant portion of happy about the collaboration results, there are a few disappointed fans lamenting the lack of ingenuity in the shades.

These are all the 10 shades, all of which are limited edition and will retail at $17.00:

• #MACxAlessandra – neutral pink (matte) (UK)

• #MACxCaroDaur – muted pinky-beige brown (matte) (Germany)

• #MACxFleurdeForce – cool beige (cremesheen) (UK)

• #MACxTheRealFouz – dirty rose (matte) (Middle East)

• #MACxGabrielZamora – malty warm brown (satin) (North America)

• #MACxLarLarLee – muted beige (matte) (North America)

• #MACxMarie – creamy neutral beige (glaze) (France)

• #MACxNikkiaJoy – grapefruit pink (matte) (Australia)

• #MACxSamanthaRavndahl – light shell pink (cremesheen) (Canada)

• #MACxVic Ceridono – deep berry red (matte) (Brazil)

The pervasion of red has gotten a lot of people to consider it a standard color, and none of the colors jumps out as innovative or stunning in a way that no other shade offered has. I understand the lamentation, as I love lipstick and run into this problem myself. It can get boring swimming the options of minutely different shades until you find something you have to have. As an example, I prefer dark colored lipsticks, so nothing here is dragging me in, but Knight Rider by Gerard Cosmetics had me obsessed until I purchased it.

That is what many of us expected of the Mac x Beauty Gurus lipstick collection for spring and summer 2017. It makes sense to play it safe for a broader appeal, but we watch these beauty gurus for interesting, new styles, tutorials and insights. What we got were slight shade variations in satin finish that doesn’t cause the level of excitement that would match the anticipation we had at the announcement. The created shades are beautiful, but most are still clearly neutrals.

We do know that all the new MAC lipstick shades created in collaboration with the Instagram stars are not available everywhere, which is a significant bummer for a multitude of reasons, but we know that there are ways to get what you need with international shipping and resellers. That might be the biggest let down simply since the complaint of similar shades of neutral tones we already have would not actually deter most of us.

A lot of us are still planning to buy at least one. Unfortunately some of us cannot buy the shade of our favorite beauty blogger because we don’t live in the same country.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Best MAC Products To Buy According To Makeup Artists