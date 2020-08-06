easy summer hairstyles for when it’s too hot

The high temps feel like a blessing when you’re strolling down the beach in a bikini, but not so much for our everyday life. Between the humidity and the constant sweating, rocking a cute hairstyle can be quite a challenge. Instead of giving up and reverting to the plain old ‘I woke up like this’ messy bun, keep your cool with these easy summer hairstyles.

Photo By @brittsully/Instagram

Hair accessories can be your go-to trick when it’s hot AF outside. Spice up your lazy hairstyle with an elegant headband for a classy look.