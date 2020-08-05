How to Make Any Basic Outfit Look Stylish

You don’t need to spend a lot of money or wear something loud and outrageous to look chic. When you’re scrolling through Instagram, it’s easy to feel like everyone has a flawless wardrobe and perfect fashion sense all the time. Though that isn’t the reality, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to revamp your look and elevate some of your outfits when you’re going out. It may sound expensive, but you can make simple changes on a budget to take your style to the next level without cracking open the piggy bank. If you don’t know where to get started, let’s go over three quick tips to help your basic wardrobe look stylish.

Start with basics.

Finding new and interesting ways to wear simple fabrics is the best way to make basic look expensive. Look for comfortable sweaters, button-downs, and women’s blouses in flattering solid colors. One trend that’s picking up steam is ordering the next size up, to achieve a slouchier look that can pair well with a tight skirt or high-waisted trousers. If you have a pair of blue jeans, maybe try cuffing them the next time you head out shopping. If you have a great, colorful pair of sneakers or heels to show off, even better. When wearing dresses that are shapeless or boxy, find a way to cinch the waist so it’s a bit more figure-flattering and structured. You can cinch it without using a belt by tying the fabric like this!

Don’t be afraid to accessorize.

You don’t necessarily have to change your clothes to upgrade your outfit — there are plenty of ways to accessorize. If you’re wearing layers, try adding a belt. Look for something interesting that creates visual interest. Raw gemstone jewelry is a great example of taking a classic jewelry trend and modernizing it. If you like wearing rings, consider stacking them instead of just sticking to one or two per hand. If your outfit is neutral or monochromatic, think about adding a colorful shoe or a jacket that has some color. Dark colors and neutrals are flattering, but you don’t want to disappear completely. A scarf is another simple addition, but you can get creative with how you wear it. Looping a colorful scarf around the handle of your purse is a nice way to spice up a basic handbag. You can also use it as a headband, or tie it around the neck like a choker. No matter how you choose to wear it, you’ll add some pop to your ensemble.

Choose interesting fabrics.

Monochromatic neutrals make it easy to use accessories with a pop of color, but you can keep them from looking boring by sticking to textured or unique fabrics. Silk and satin specifically have a sheen that looks expensive, even though garments made with the fabrics can be found at a reasonable price. A satin blouse, skirt, or a silk scarf might make a nice addition to your closet. Try black leather pants instead of jeans if you’re feeling bold. A ‘70s style velvet dress is perfectly appropriate for a wedding or a cocktail party. It’s easier than you’d think to keep your colors muted or simple and still stand out if you’re willing to think outside the box.

Real style isn’t about spending the most money or having more clothes than everyone else, it’s about knowing what looks work for you and how to reach your fullest potential. What you see as a basic wardrobe can be easily elevated with some quick tweaks and minor additions and keep your outfits looking chic, expensive, and stylish. You don’t need a professional, you don’t need a massive shopping spree, you just need some creativity and a new accessory (or two!).