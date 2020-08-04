Long hairstyles never lose their trendiness, regardless of the trends coming and disappearing quickly, or the time of the year. Almost every guy loves when his girlfriend has long hair, and almost every little girl dreams to grow up and style her long tresses herself! The best thing about long hairstyles is that you have no limits, when it comes to the styling possibilities. Since every season requires some certain hairstyles depending on the weather conditions, it’s good to follow the easy steps of making your hair look relevant to the season. Skim through these super-trendy long hairstyles for summer and update your look to shine in the sun!

Beach Waves Styling Tips

This is the hit hairstyle of summer. No matter you have those ideal waves or not to make your hair look shiny, it’s quite easy to style beach waves. You need to start on damp hair, adding a small amount of styling mouse on the top of your head making your way up to the tips. Now, you need to twist your hair with the help of fingers or a special diffuser hair-dryer. To add some shine to your beach waves, you can use a styling spray on the hair tips and the mid-length part.

Bohemian Hair Styling Tips

Romantic, effortless and dramatic, bohemian hairstyles are especially the best solution if you’re heading to an open-air music festival. And it’s so easy to achieve boho braids! You are starting with dry hair. It’s good if your hair is curly, if not, it will be best to use a hair curler to make nice curls. Choose a small section of your hair and make a braid. Then pull your hair into a messy ponytail, getting that small braid clipped into it with the help of hair pins. And finally put out some sections here and there from the ponytail for a boho effect. The natural braid can be replaced with an artificial one of another color. And do not forget about the hairspray at the end!

Hidden Braids Styling Tips

Those with long locks can use an unusual braid to make an accent on a specific part of the hair. All you got to do is choose the section of the dry hair and create a braid. Once done, secure it with a clear elastic band, which will make the braid look somewhat natural and use hairspray to keep it nice.

Curls with Bangs Styling Tips

Curls with a sleek-looking bang look both elegant and effortless. To achieve this look, start with damp hair. Blow-dry your hair from the mid-length to the ends using a large round brush. Then you will need a curling iron to curl the tips of the hair and finally have your bangs straightened. Finish up with hairspray!

Sun-Kissed Curls Styling Tips

Those with ginger hair are lucky, especially in summer, since their hair shines brightly in the sun. All you need to do is curl your reddish hair with a curling iron. Leave it to cool down and apply some small amount of hair spray to make the curls look shiny.

Ombre Hair Styling Tips

Ombre hair never loses its popularity. Instead, it just gets fresh updates each season. It’s recommended to stay with one or two shades lighter than your original hair color. For styling ombre hair, blow-dry the hair first applying a heat protectant. Then use a 1-inch hair curler to make the curls look big, creating ideal wavy curls.

Dip-Dyed Ombre Hair Tips

In contrast to the common ombre style, when your hair gets lighter on the tips, dip dye is the solution for blond hair. To make it more eye-catching, one needs to make the hair straight, which can be achieved with the help of a hair straightener. A small amount of hairspray applied at the end will be best.

Natural Curls Styling Tips

Those with natural curls just need a touch of a smooth product to make the hair look amazing. When your hair is still wet, apply some amount of hair styling gel. After it gets dry, you can go with finger through it to separate the curls. As a final step, apply some hairspray.

Romantic Braid Styling Tips

The braid style has been popular in medieval times, which makes the hairstyle a bit more romantic. This is why it needs to be disorganized to look more elegant. You should start by combing the crown and the sides of your hair and putting it into a ponytail. Then, with easy steps, start pleating a simple three-strand side braid. The end of it needs to be secured with an elastic band. And finally you can loosen up the top of the hair to make it look more vague.

Although for some it’s unbearable to have long hair in summer, you can definitely look both trendy and comfortable trying one of the above mentioned long hairstyle tips for summer!

