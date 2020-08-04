Insanely Pretty Beach Hairstyles You Can Wear Everywhere

No vacation on sight? No problem! You can infuse your regular days with leisure with hairstyles that give off beach vibes. If you don’t live near water, make sure you get a salt spray to give your curls that effortless, beach-ready look. If you’re somewhere near the ocean or have a tropical trip on your calendar, these beach hairstyles will get you looking on point for your Insta photos. Scroll down for the chicest beach-ready styles you can take even to your office.

Photo By @jesshunt2/Instagram

The 90s are alive and well in modern times. This iconic decade keeps influencing our hair choices. From scrunchies to claw clips, 90s nostalgia is all over Instagram. You can create so many beach-ready hairstyles with a claw clip. You don’t even need a mirror to nail a chic style!