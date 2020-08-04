Get Yourself Beach-Ready With the New Butterfly Swim Collection From White Fox Swim

While Fox Swim dropped its insanely chic 90s-inspired Butterfly Swim collection just in time for your late summer beach and pool activities. These bikini styles include something for every taste, from classic pieces to more revealing itty bitty bottoms. Get yourself beach-ready with sexy bikinis in retro eye-catching butterfly print!

The Belmont bottoms offer a bit more coverage than classic bikini bottoms. With no details on the sides, this cute style makes a great choice for those who want to slim their hips visually.

Shop Belmont Bottoms Butterfly Here