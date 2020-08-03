These Trending Star Nail Designs Will Make You The Star of the Show

We’ve spotted a new trend in the nail department – star nails! Whether you want a festive look, a mystical design, or glamorous mani, the star nail designs can deliver. You’d be surprised by how many designs you can create with stars. This trend offers something for every nail length and shape. You can take the neutral route and stick a few stars on a beige base or go the maximalist way by bringing a starry sky to your tips. For more inspiration, scroll down to see our gallery of the chicest star nail designs.

Photo By @oliveandjune/Instagram

Level up your plain-colored tips with golden stars. You don’t have to worry much about the placement. Stick each star on a different spot to get a playful mani.